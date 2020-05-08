T.N. to order 10 lakh more RT-PCR testing kits

Tamil Nadu is ordering 10 lakh more RT-PCR (reverse transcription-polymerase chain reaction) testing kits to ramp up testing across the State.
According to officials of the Health Department, Tamil Nadu presently has 1.2 lakh RT-PCR testing kits.
“We are receiving one lakh more testing kits on Saturday. And we are ordering 10 lakh more,” an official said.
“This is mainly to address the surge in COVID-19 cases in the State. These RT-PCR testing kits are mostly from South Korea,” the official explained.
So far, Tamil Nadu has tested a total of 2,16,416 samples.
