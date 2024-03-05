T.N. to lay roads in remote areas, including one to Vachathi

March 05, 2024 08:10 pm | Updated 08:10 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Tamil Nadu government is set to lay three roads in remote villages in two districts – including one road between Vachathi village and Kalasapadi tribal village in Dharmapuri district.

The Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Department has sanctioned ₹5.75 crore under the Scheme Component of Pooled Assigned Revenue (SCPAR) fund for obtaining Stage-II clearance from the Forest Department for laying these three roads in the forest area.

The proposed road between Vachathi and Kalasapadi tribal village would be laid through Arasanatham and Poigundavalasu in Sitheri panchayat. The other road to be laid in Dharmapuri district would be between Thimmalanmedu and Kottur in Pennagaram Panchayat Union.

The Forest Department has accorded approval for these proposed roads to these villages. The road between L. Malaiyur foothill and L. Malaiyur road at Lingavadi panchayat in Natham Panchayat Union in Dindigul district is set to be upgraded too.

SCAPR

The surcharge on stamp duty collected by the Registration Department is pooled at the State level and the assigned revenues due to the rural local bodies are apportioned to them, according to the Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Department.

While one third of the pooled assigned revenue is usually earmarked for rural local bodies, two thirds of the total allocation is earmarked as fund for the priority schemes in rural areas. The SCPAR is a portion of pooled revenue allotted by the State government exclusively for undertaking special works based on need.