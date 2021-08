The scheme will be implemented in Chennai as well as other municipal corporations and municipalities, Minister K.N. Nehru said in the Assembly on Tuesday

The Tamil Nadu government on Tuesday announced an urban employment scheme along the lines of the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme.

Announcing this in the Legislative Assembly, Municipal Administration Minister K.N. Nehru said the fund allocation for the scheme would be ₹100 crore. It will be implemented in two zones of Chennai, one zone each in other municipal corporations and seven municipalities and one town panchayat each in 37 districts.