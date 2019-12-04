T.N. to increase area under onion cultivation

As the shortage of onions has resulted in steep increase in its price, the State government has decided to increase the area of cultivation of the crop.

Currently, onion is cultivated on 50,000 acres. Now, the Horticulture Department has laid out plans to grow it on additional 25,000 acres. “We will supply seed and facilities for drip irrigation free of cost to farmers. The work for cultivation has begun and the crop will be ready for harvest by end of January. It will reduce the pressure on supply. Farmers and consumers can benefit from the expansion of area of cultivation,” said N. Subbaiyan, Director of Horticulture and Plantation Crops.

Though the onion requirement for Tamil Nadu is 7 lakh tonnes per year, the State produces only 3 lakh tonnes. The shortage increased when the regular supply from Nashik and Bellary came down following heavy rain in the last couple of months. Onion is mainly cultivated in Perambalur, Tiruchi, Namakkal, Tiuppur, Erode Coimbatore and Dindigul districts. “Now the season has begun. Our extension officers, horticultural officers will meet the farmers and encourage them to cultivate the crop in more areas in view of the increasing demand. Apps and social media groups like ‘Uzhavan Seiyali’, ‘Thottakalai’ and ‘Thottam’ will also be used to propagate the idea,” Mr. Subbaiyan explained.