T.N. to hold periodic reviews of eligibility for monthly aid

October 22, 2023 01:47 pm | Updated 01:47 pm IST

The Tamil Nadu government on Saturday announced a schedule for reviewing the eligibility of beneficiaries under the Kalaignar Mahalir Urimai Thittam (KMUT), a scheme that provides an assistance of Rs. 1,000/month to women.

The periodicity of review will be monthly, quarterly, half-yearly and annual, according to a government order (G.O.) issued by the Department of Special Programme Implementation.

A senior official said that as of now, the total number of beneficiaries was about 1.05 crore. Once the scrutiny of appeals filed for re-consideration is over, the tally is expected to be around 1.1 crore.

Updated information

The review will be done on the basis of updated information, as available with the government. The names of those who are found to be ineligible will be deleted from the database of beneficiaries.

The monthly review will be done with respect to the database of death register; Integrated Financial and Human Resources Management System (IFHRMS); employees of local bodies and public sector enterprises coming under the control of the State government; beneficiaries of unorganised workers’ welfare boards; and social security pensions, besides data concerning the issue of income certificates and registration of four-wheelers and heavy vehicles.

The quarterly exercise will be carried out in relation to the database of beneficiaries under the public distribution system; payment of Goods and Services Tax (GST); and the data available on web portals of different arms of the State government — Tamil Nilam, Registration Department and GRAINS (meant for farmers).

The half-yearly review will deal with the database of those paying professional tax in addition to consumption pattern of electricity, as recorded by the Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation Limited.

The annual review will take into account the database of those who have filed Income Tax (I-T) returns or paid I-T and property tax.

All departments concerned have been asked to pass on the information to the KMUT website on a real time basis.

Auto-renewing setup

The idea is to ensure auto-renewal of the database of beneficiaries.

Those whose applications have been rejected are entitled to file appeals within 30 days.

Revenue Divisional Officers; zonal officers in the areas covered under the Greater Chennai Corporation; and assistant/deputy commissioners in the places falling under the jurisdiction of other municipal corporations will be the appellate authority. The duration of time for disposal of appeals is 30 days.

To monitor the implementation of the scheme, the State Executive Committee has been formed under the chairmanship of the Chief Secretary.