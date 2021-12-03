T.N. to get national award for disability welfare

A COVID-19 vaccination camp held for persons with disabilities in Chennai

CHENNAI

03 December 2021 01:11 IST

President to present the award today

Tamil Nadu has been recognised as the ‘Best State in promoting empowerment of persons with disabilities’. It will receive an award for this on Friday, the International Day of Persons with Disabilities, at a ceremony in New Delhi to be held by the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities.

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin said the President would present the award to the State. In a statement, he said six differently abled citizens from Tamil Nadu would also be presented with awards by the President for their exemplary service. Mr. Stalin said the Tamil Nadu Government would show additional focus on the education and employment of differently abled persons to improve their standard of living.

Over the last two years, the State Commissionerate for Welfare of the Differently Abled has focused on helping those with disabilities mitigate the impact of the pandemic.

Advertising

Advertising

“We launched a door-to-door campaign during the lockdown to ensure that essentials are delivered to persons with disabilities. Apart from those already identified by the Department, we also reached out to people who were not in our records, through a local network of officials and volunteers,” said Johny Tom Varghese, State Commissioner for Welfare of the Differently Abled.

Apart from providing cash assistance and medicines, ensuring access to medical equipment and providing online physiotherapy sessions, the State kick-started a home vaccination drive for the disabled and the elderly. Mr. Varghese said as per their records, they were able to cover over 70% of the adult population with disabilities in the State.

Among the newer initiatives, a Differently Abled Employment and Livelihood Centre (DELC) has been set up, which the Commissioner said aims to enhance the skills, socio-economic status and livelihood of persons with disabilities. “The centre will act as a platform to connect persons with disabilities with prospective employers, and will work closely with the Skill Development Mission to conduct programmes,” he said.

With a focus on ensuring employability and job opportunities for persons with disabilities, the State Commissionerate will work on the implementation of the equality policy, which aims to provide more opportunities to people and making workplaces accessible.

Salem district will also get an award for the best district in providing rehabilitation services. It is among the two districts in the country getting the award.