T.N. to get just 83 tmcft under Godavari-Cauvery link project

Tamil Nadu has been allotted 83 thousand million cubic feet (tmcft) of water under the proposed Godavari-Cauvery link, according to a draft detailed project report of the National Water Development Agency (NWDA), a Central government organisation entrusted with the task of preparing proposals for linking rivers.

The allotment has not provided comfort to the State government, as Tamil Nadu has been demanding 200 tmcft of water, a quantity mentioned in a memorandum submitted by Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami to Prime Minister Narendra Modi in June. A senior Tamil Nadu official, who is aware of the subject, said a letter will be sent soon, requesting the NWDA to revise the figure to at least 125-150 tmcft of water.

The report, which has been circulated to the States concerned for views, has also envisaged that 46 tmcft will be provided at the Grand Anaicut.

The State government would prefer the Kattalai barrage to the Grand Anaicut so that the diversion of water from Kattalai to Vaigai and Gundar basins in the southern districts of the State can be done smoothly, as the barrage is located at a higher elevation. As per the current NWDA proposal, a total of 247 tmcft is sought to be diverted from the Godavari, through the Krishna river, to the Pennar basin. As much as 163 tmcft will be set apart for Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, and the balance will be given to Tamil Nadu. The take-off point for Tamil Nadu will be the Somasila reservoir in the Pennar basin, from which a canal has to be laid for about 530 km to connect with the Grand Anaicut. The proposed canal will run for about 200 km through Andhra Pradesh.

In view of this, the Tamil Nadu government would rather have the water transferred through a pipeline. Its position is based on its experience with Andhra Pradesh over the realisation of Krishna water. Ever since supply of Krishna water commenced in 1996, Tamil Nadu has never got its full share of 12 tmcft.

A senior NWDA official said the organisation is awaiting views of States. The allocation for Tamil Nadu can go up in the subsequent phase when the diversion of surplus water from Mahanadi is taken up. Also, when the peninsular component gets integrated with the Himalayan component, the amount of water meant for Tamil Nadu will increase, the official added.