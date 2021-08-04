TN to frame laws to ban online rummy soon, says Law Minister

CHENNAI

04 August 2021 13:59 IST

A law to ban online rummy and other such online games will soon be enacted in Tamil Nadu, the State government said on Wednesday ,a day after the Madras High Court struck down the Tamil Nadu Gaming and Police Laws (Amendment) Act of 2021.

In a statement, Tamil Nadu Law Minister S. Raghupathy said Chief Minister M.K. Stalin, when he was the Opposition leader had sought a ban on online rummy, following which the AIADMK government had urgently enacted an amendment to the Act to ban the game.

He said despite the government putting forth its views on the ban of the online games in a case that challenged the ban at the Madras High Court, the court had refused to issue any blanket ban on such games and struck down the amendment to the Act.

Mr. Raghupathy said following the verdict, Chief Minister M.K. Stalin has issued directions that public welfare was of utmost importance and hence proper guidelines, rules and reasons must be framed to ban such online games without any delay.

Based on the Chief Minister’s directions, a law would be brought in to ban online rummy and other such games very soon, he said.