T.N. to form panel to look at treatment of LSD at lower cost

The Tamil Nadu government has informed the Madras High Court that it will constitute in the near future a committee to have consultation with doctors dealing in different branches of medicine including Ayurveda, Homeopathy and Allopathy to discuss whether a plan for management of Lysosomal Storage Disorders can be evolved at lower costs.

When the matter came up for hearing before a bench comprising Justice Vineet Kothari and Justice C.V. Karthikeyan, Advocate Vijay Narayan informed the court that there were 132 identified patients in the State suffering from the disease and a discussion would be done to see if this can be managed in an appropriate manner with the pool of funds of the State and the Union government.

‘Treatment free of cost’

The bench noted that the AG submitted that the State will have to negotiate with the only foreign company supplying the medicine, Sanofi Ltd, which has an office in India, about the possible negotiated prices for the treatment of the poor sections of society.

The petition was filed by the Lysosomal Storage Disorders Support Society of India seeking a direction to the Government of Tamil Nadu, Director of Medical Services and the Social Welfare Department to ensure continuous and uninterrupted, definitive treatment free of cost to the patients at the Institute of Child Health or any other hospital deemed to have the requisite facilities.

The petitioner said the State of Tamil Nadu had failed to bear the expenses of the patients suffering from LSDs, violating their fundamental Right to Equality and Right to Life guaranteed under the Constitution.

“The cost of medical treatment required including the Enzyme Replacement Therapy (ERT) for children suffering from life threatening LSDs is extremely expensive and the respondents cannot refuse to bear the expenses. The members of the Society and numerous other children suffering from rare diseases are dependent upon the respondents to provide for the expenditure of such life-saving treatment,” the petitioner said.

The government, in its counter affidavit, submitted that it was not in a position to support the patients suffering from LSD by way of ERT due to its stringent financial conditions and the diversion of the resources of the State to a limited group of people will affect the larger interest.

Since the drugs for the disease were ‘orphan drugs’, “illustratively for 100 patients to be treated and maintained on the above regimen would cost ₹45 crore, which is very high proportion of the overall drug budget,” the government said.

“Since the ERT, which is the only treatment available for LSD, the Government of India may come forward either to defray the entire cost of the treatment/therapy for LSD or consider the compulsory licensing of the drug, said to be manufactured by Sanofi Ltd for ERT, so as to make it available at reasonable cost,” the government submitted.