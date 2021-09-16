TN to form monitoring panel to ensure social justice: CM

If social justice was not being followed, the monitoring committee would make recommendations to the government on the appropriate steps to be taken, CM Stalin said

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M. K. Stalin, on Thursday announced that the State government would constitute a monitoring committee to ensure social justice in education, employment, postings, promotions and appointments. The announcement was made on a day marking the centenary of the first ever ‘Communal G.O.’ issued by the then Justice Party government in the Madras province.

“The scale [communal reservation] to ensure social justice is available legally. But, we have decided to constitute a monitoring committee to monitor whether it is being implemented completely,” Mr. Stalin said in a statement. If social justice was not being followed, the monitoring committee would make recommendations to the government on the appropriate steps to be taken. Bureaucrats, educationists and legal experts would be part of this committee, the CM said. Guidelines in this regard would be issued soon.

The constitution of the monitoring committee was the next step in the long journey of the social justice movement being taken by the DMK government, he said. The ‘Communal G.O.’ had made a great influence beyond the borders of Tamil Nadu, he pointed out. It had made a great impact on the lives of several generations of Tamil society, he said and added that the G.O. was the base of social justice and it was from there that the journey of the social justice movement commenced.

Mr. Stalin recalled the contributions made by the then Justice Party over the years since its inception in 1916, for the welfare of various sections of the society, especially the poor and the downtrodden.

In line with the announcement made by him on the floor of the Assembly earlier this month, Mr. Stalin would preside over an event when government officials would take a pledge on the ‘Day of Social Justice’ on September 17.The CM had announced that the birth anniversary of social reformer Periyar E.V. Ramasamy would be observed as the ‘Day of Social Justice’ by the Tamil Nadu government and that government employees would take a pledge.