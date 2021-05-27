TN to focus on six districts to curb COVID-19 spread

CHENNAI

27 May 2021 16:17 IST

District Collectors of Coimbatore, Tiruppur, Madurai, Tiruchi, Salem and Erode have been instructed to consolidate all efforts in the next week or two to ensure that the spread is controlled

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Thursday chaired a meeting of senior officials to discuss steps to be taken to contain the spread of COVID-19 specifically in six districts -- Coimbatore, Tiruppur, Madurai, Tiruchi, Salem and Erode.

During the meeting at the Secretariat, in which District Collectors took part virtually, Mr. Stalin instructed them to consolidate all their efforts in the next week or two to ensure that the spread is controlled, an official release said.

Though Coimbatore and Salem districts had a better percentage of vaccination, the drive to vaccinate those in the 18-44 age group was to be intensified in the other districts, he said.

The containment efforts in these six districts were key in controlling the spread during the COVID-19 second wave in the State, he noted. The CM said in view of the focused and intense efforts taken in the State capital, the spread in Chennai city and neighbouring areas was under control to some extent.

Mr. Stalin also advised the District Collectors to capitalise on the better medical infrastructure available in these six districts and to ensure the availability of beds to COVID-19 patients.