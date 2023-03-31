T.N. to focus on improving students’ learning experience in higher education

March 31, 2023 08:02 pm | Updated 08:02 pm IST - CHENNAI

The government has allocated ₹150 crore to improve students’ learning experience and bring transparency in administration.

It is proposed to implement a learning management system that is integrated with an enterprise resource planning software in all higher educational institutions, Higher Education Minister K. Ponmudy announced on Friday in his reply to demands during the discussion on budget.

The department is investing in various programmes to improve polytechnic colleges. It has proposed to introduce a curriculum structure under the Naan Mudhalvan scheme; launch five sandwich diploma programmes in five colleges; besides a diploma programme “Earn while Learn” in three colleges.

The department has proposed to provide internet facility in 31 institutions; set up a skill training centre for differently abled students at the Central Polytechnic College in Chennai; establish electric vehicle mobility centres in two colleges, including at the women’ college in Coimbatore. An amount of ₹180 crore has been allocated to improve infrastructure facilities in government colleges, Mr. Ponmudy said.

The department has proposed to renovate the centenary building of the University of Madras and build a hostel for women to accommodate 250 students.

Earlier, the Minister said the government’s various schemes had ensured that more students enrolled in higher education.

“More candidates have joined engineering and polytechnic colleges this year because of changes made in the curriculum,” he said and added that 12,900 more students had joined polytechnic colleges this year. Similarly, engineering enrolment rose from 1,28,414 last year to 1,48,365 this year, he said.

The government will take over the six constituent colleges, he assured the members.

