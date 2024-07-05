ADVERTISEMENT

T.N. to fill up 37 law officer posts on contractual basis

Published - July 05, 2024 03:41 pm IST - CHENNAI

The posts are for 19 vacancies in the Madras High Court and 18 in the Madurai bench of the Court

The Hindu Bureau

Photograph used for representational purposes only | Photo Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

The Tamil Nadu government has called for applications to fill up the posts of of 37 law officers, including a post of Additional Advocate General. While it is looking to fill 19 vacancies on a contractual basis in the principal bench of the Madras High Court, it is also looking to fill 18 vacancies in the Madurai bench.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to the Public Department, the applications were invited for the following posts in the principal bench of the Madras High Court: AAG (one), Special Government Pleader (five), Additional GP (one), Government Advocate – Civil Side (eight), Government Advocate – Criminal Side (three) and Government Advocate – Taxes (one).

In the Madurai bench, applications have been invited to fill up the following vacancies: Special Government Pleader (three), Additional GP (three), Government Advocate – Civil Side (six) and Government Advocate Criminal Side (six).

Application forms can be downloaded from www.tn.gov.in and filled-in forms can be sent to the Public Department, Secretariat, Chennai 600009 by July 22.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US