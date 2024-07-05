T.N. to fill up 37 law officer posts on contractual basis

The Tamil Nadu government has called for applications to fill up the posts of of 37 law officers, including a post of Additional Advocate General. While it is looking to fill 19 vacancies on a contractual basis in the principal bench of the Madras High Court, it is also looking to fill 18 vacancies in the Madurai bench.

According to the Public Department, the applications were invited for the following posts in the principal bench of the Madras High Court: AAG (one), Special Government Pleader (five), Additional GP (one), Government Advocate – Civil Side (eight), Government Advocate – Criminal Side (three) and Government Advocate – Taxes (one).

In the Madurai bench, applications have been invited to fill up the following vacancies: Special Government Pleader (three), Additional GP (three), Government Advocate – Civil Side (six) and Government Advocate Criminal Side (six).

Application forms can be downloaded from www.tn.gov.in and filled-in forms can be sent to the Public Department, Secretariat, Chennai 600009 by July 22.

