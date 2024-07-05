GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

T.N. to fill up 37 law officer posts on contractual basis

The posts are for 19 vacancies in the Madras High Court and 18 in the Madurai bench of the Court

Published - July 05, 2024 03:41 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
Photograph used for representational purposes only

Photograph used for representational purposes only | Photo Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

The Tamil Nadu government has called for applications to fill up the posts of of 37 law officers, including a post of Additional Advocate General. While it is looking to fill 19 vacancies on a contractual basis in the principal bench of the Madras High Court, it is also looking to fill 18 vacancies in the Madurai bench.

According to the Public Department, the applications were invited for the following posts in the principal bench of the Madras High Court: AAG (one), Special Government Pleader (five), Additional GP (one), Government Advocate – Civil Side (eight), Government Advocate – Criminal Side (three) and Government Advocate – Taxes (one).

In the Madurai bench, applications have been invited to fill up the following vacancies: Special Government Pleader (three), Additional GP (three), Government Advocate – Civil Side (six) and Government Advocate Criminal Side (six).

Application forms can be downloaded from www.tn.gov.in and filled-in forms can be sent to the Public Department, Secretariat, Chennai 600009 by July 22.

Related Topics

Tamil Nadu / lawyer / contract / public employees

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.