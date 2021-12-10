T.N. to experience subdued weather for next few days

CHENNAI

10 December 2021 23:37 IST

Scattered rain likely in a few places in coastal and south Tamil Nadu

The State may largely experience subdued weather except for scattered, moderate rain in a few places in coastal and south Tamil Nadu for the next few days.

After torrential downpours which caused flooding in most parts of the State, the northeast monsoon has remained dull in several places, particularly northern region, since the start of December. Chennai has not recorded any significant rainfall so far this month.

Officials of the Meteorological Department said a few places in coastal region and adjoining interior districts and Puducherry may experience light to moderate rain on Sunday. There may be a slight increase in rainfall coverage and more places in coastal districts have chances of moderate rain on Monday.

Sudden spells of light rain may occur in some areas of Chennai too till Monday. On Friday too, the city experienced an overcast sky and sharp showers during the afternoon hours.

The weather station in Nungambakkam recorded a trace of rainfall. Rain gauges in Ennore and Villivakkam registered less than 5 mm of rainfall between 8.30 a.m. and 5.30 p.m. on Friday. A few other places like Madurai, Thoothukudi and Ramanathapuram also had light rain on Friday evening.

During the past 24 hours ending 8.30 a.m. on Friday, Kundah bridge in the Nilgiris district and Ayikudi in Tenkasi district received the day’s maximum rainfall of 4 cm in the State.

S.Balachandran, Deputy Director General of Meteorology, Chennai, said easterly trough and northeasterly winds prevailing along and off T.N. coast at lower levels influenced wet weather over the State.

“This is a seasonal feature. The monsoon may remain subdued for the next one week. We are not expecting any major weather disturbance for the next few days. The monsoon has entered its third phase,” he said.

Rain has abated due to the position of the inter tropical convergence zone near the equator. It is also an important factor that determines rainfall in the tropical region.

Downpour in November majorly contributed to the phenomenal rain in the State. Tamil Nadu recorded nearly 69 cm of rainfall, which is 73% more than its seasonal share of 40 cm since October 1.

Districts like Kanniyakumari and Coimbatore have received nearly 118% and 114% more rainfall for the season.