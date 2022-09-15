T.N. to draft policy for organic farming

Sustainable agriculture: Tamil Nadu government is exploring ways to create a market for organic products. | Photo Credit: FILE PHOTO

ADVERTISEMENT

Chief Secretary V. Irai Anbu on Thursday chaired a meeting that discussed the drafting of a policy for organic farming in Tamil Nadu.

During the meeting, participants discussed in detail about the need for a policy on organic farming, the need to expand it to more areas and the policy decisions that were to be made in this regard, an official release said.

The meeting discussed ways to create market for organic products, which could help in protection of environment, food security, agriculture and soil health. The meeting analysed organic farming policies in Andhra Pradesh and Sikkim and discussed whether provisions in them would be suitable for Tamil Nadu. They also discussed possible practical difficulties in those policies.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Chief Secretary emphasised the need to document traditional agricultural techniques employed by farmers and to disseminate them among farmers.

Special focus was to be given to rain-fed regions and areas in the Western and Eastern Ghats, they discussed. "Inputs from the meeting are to be used for the draft and it would be finalised in the next meeting," it said.