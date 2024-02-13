ADVERTISEMENT

T.N. to decide on shooting wild boars based on panel’s report

February 13, 2024 11:44 pm | Updated 11:44 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Amidst demands for allowing local bodies to shoot wild boars causing damage to crops like in Kerala, the Tamil Nadu government on Tuesday said that it would act based on the report submitted by the Farmers Conflict Resolution Committee in this regard.

Responding to concerns raised by legislators over human-animal conflicts in the Assembly, Minister for Forests M. Mathiventhan said that the Farmers Conflict Resolution Committee constituted by the Tamil Nadu government was studying the procedures being followed in Kerala in this regard.

During the Question Hour, AIADMK legislator P.R.G. Arunkumar said farmers in various areas in Kavundampalayam Assembly constituency have been affected by elephants and wild boars which damaged their crops. He sought to know whether the Tamil Nadu government would allow local bodies to shoot wild boars like in Kerala.

AIADMK legisalator K.P. Munusamy said two people have been killed and one injured by an elephant in his Veppanahalli Assembly constituency during the past few months and urged action from the State government. Mr. Mathiventhan assured action on the issue.

