GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

T.N. to decide on shooting wild boars based on panel’s report

February 13, 2024 11:44 pm | Updated 11:44 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Amidst demands for allowing local bodies to shoot wild boars causing damage to crops like in Kerala, the Tamil Nadu government on Tuesday said that it would act based on the report submitted by the Farmers Conflict Resolution Committee in this regard.

Responding to concerns raised by legislators over human-animal conflicts in the Assembly, Minister for Forests M. Mathiventhan said that the Farmers Conflict Resolution Committee constituted by the Tamil Nadu government was studying the procedures being followed in Kerala in this regard.

During the Question Hour, AIADMK legislator P.R.G. Arunkumar said farmers in various areas in Kavundampalayam Assembly constituency have been affected by elephants and wild boars which damaged their crops. He sought to know whether the Tamil Nadu government would allow local bodies to shoot wild boars like in Kerala.

AIADMK legisalator K.P. Munusamy said two people have been killed and one injured by an elephant in his Veppanahalli Assembly constituency during the past few months and urged action from the State government. Mr. Mathiventhan assured action on the issue.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.