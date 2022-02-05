TN to convene special Assembly session to pass another Bill against NEET

TN Governor R.N. Ravi had recently returned a Bill, seeking to dispense with NEET-based admissions to medical colleges, to the Assembly Speaker

A multi-party meeting chaired by Chief Minister M.K. Stalin at the Secretariat on Saturday decided to convene a special session of the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly to pass another Bill to dispense with NEET-based admissions to undergraduate medical degree courses.

The development comes against the backdrop of Governor R. N. Ravi, recently returning to Assembly Speaker M. Appavu, the earlier Bill seeking to admit students to medical colleges on the basis of their class XII scores.

Health Minister Ma Subramanian said Mr. Appavu would announce the date for the special session of the Assembly.

The principal Opposition party, AIADMK, and the BJP boycotted the meeting. However, Mr. Subramanian expressed the hope that the AIADMK would participate in the special session.The Health Minister also said the upcoming urban local body elections would not come in the way of convening the Assembly session.