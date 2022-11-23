  1. EPaper
T.N. to conduct job fair to assist wards, spouses of police personnel

November 23, 2022 12:44 am | Updated 12:44 am IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

The Tamil Nadu police will conduct a job fair to assist wards/spouses of serving/retired/deceased personnel and ministerial staff get jobs in the private sector. In a note to Commissioners/Superintendents of Police of all cities/districts, Director-General of Police C. Sylendra Babu said the participants would be provided with information about government employment notifications as well as private sector employment openings. Welfare officers were told to issue ward/spouse certificates and thoroughly verify the information provided in the application seeking to participate in the job fair, which is to be held soon.

