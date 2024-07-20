ADVERTISEMENT

T.N. to check illegal movement of mineral resources to neighbouring States

Published - July 20, 2024 12:45 am IST

The Hindu Bureau

Minister for Natural Resources Duraimurugan on Friday instructed officials to seize vehicles that illegally move mineral resources to neighbouring States and take action against them.

An official release said that the Minister instructed officials to take action against brick manufacturing units, M-sand and crusher units that operate without having registered themselves.

“The Minister also directed for taking appropriate action against illegal movement of mineral resources with flying squads undertaking surprise inspections,” it said.

Mr. Duraimurugan also said that authorities should inspect mines and quarries for violations and appropriate fines should be imposed on them. He also listed out steps to be taken to increase the revenue of the Natural Resources Department.

