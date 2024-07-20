GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

T.N. to check illegal movement of mineral resources to neighbouring States

Published - July 20, 2024 12:45 am IST

The Hindu Bureau

Minister for Natural Resources Duraimurugan on Friday instructed officials to seize vehicles that illegally move mineral resources to neighbouring States and take action against them.

An official release said that the Minister instructed officials to take action against brick manufacturing units, M-sand and crusher units that operate without having registered themselves.

“The Minister also directed for taking appropriate action against illegal movement of mineral resources with flying squads undertaking surprise inspections,” it said.

Mr. Duraimurugan also said that authorities should inspect mines and quarries for violations and appropriate fines should be imposed on them. He also listed out steps to be taken to increase the revenue of the Natural Resources Department.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.