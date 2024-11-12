TN to celebrate silver jubilee of unveiling of Tiruvalluvar statue on December 31, January 1

The Tamil Nadu government would organise the silver jubilee of the 133-feet tall statue of late Tamil saint-poet Tiruvalluvar in Kanniyakumari on December 31, 2024 and January 1, 2025, Chief Minister M.K. Stalin announced on Tuesday.

The statue of the late Tamil saint-poet Tiruvalluvar was unveiled on a small islet off the Kanniyakumari coast when DMK leader M. Karunanidhi was the Chief Minister on January 1, 2000.

In his televised speech, Mr. Stalin underlined it was Tamil saint-poet Tiruvalluvar that gave Tirukkural to the world and said it was the Dravidian movement which took teachings from Tiruvalluvar’s Tirukkural that brought Tamils together, to the common folk.

“But, a gang is intending to paint Tiruvalluvar in saffron. In this scenario, it is necessary to propagate that Tiruvalluvar promoted equality and that he is a collective identity of the Tamils,” Mr. Stalin emphasised. “The Dravidian movement took all steps that it could to blend the Tirukkural with the lives of the masses”.

Recalling the steps by late social reformer ‘Periyar’ E.V. Ramasamy and late DMK founder and former Chief Minister C.N. Annadurai to promote the Tirukkural, Mr. Stalin said late DMK leader and former CM M. Karunanidhi took the steps even further.

Late Karunanidhi promoted Tirukkural and ensured the display of couplets from Tirukkural in government offices, State-run buses and thereby brought the common folk closer to the ideals from Tiruvalluvar, Mr. Stalin said.

Listing out the features of the two-day celebrations, Mr. Stalin said an audio visual treat using 3D laser on the statue would be arranged and the event would be telecast live. Competitions would be organised for school and college students to mark the event, he said.

The CM said the portrait of late Tamil saint-poet Tiruvalluvar would be displayed in all district libraries and photo exhibitions would be organised to promote Tirukkural among the people.