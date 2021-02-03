T.N. to capitalise on more funds for farming, rural development

During the pre-budget consultations, Deputy Chief Minister O. Panneerselvam had called for an increase in the allocation for several schemes.

CHENNAI

03 February 2021 01:11 IST

Allocation for RIDF increased from ₹30,000 cr. to ₹40,000 cr. in Union Budget

Tamil Nadu hopes to make much of the enhanced allocation of funds in the Union Budget under a couple of schemes in the agriculture and rural development sectors.

In her Budget speech, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced an increase in the allocation to the Rural Infrastructure Development Fund (RIDF) from ₹30,000 crore to ₹40,000 crore, besides doubling the corpus of the Micro Irrigation Fund (MIF) to ₹10,000 crore.

During the pre-budget consultations in mid-January, Deputy Chief Minister O. Panneerselvam, who holds the Finance portfolio, had called for an increase in the allocation for several schemes, including the RIDF.

Advertising

Advertising

According to the National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development’s State Focus Paper 2021-22 for Tamil Nadu, village panchayat and panchayat union roads to a length of about 7,985 km and 317 bridges had been taken up in the last 9 years for construction at a cost of ₹2,251.32 crore under this scheme.

The State was sanctioned ₹2,400 crore during 2020-21, said NABARD Chief General Manager S. Selvaraj.

As for the MIF aimed at helping the States mobilise the resources for expanding micro irrigation, Tamil Nadu was given about ₹1,358 crore during 2019-20, said the NABARD document, adding that an area of about 4.76 lakh hectares was expected to benefit.

During 2020-21, the State availed itself of around ₹950 crore. “It may draw ₹200 crore more by March-end,” Mr. Selvaraj said.