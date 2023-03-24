T.N. to become largest IT hub in Asia soon, says Stalin

March 24, 2023 12:52 am | Updated 12:52 am IST - CHENNAI

Tamil Nadu would become the largest IT hub in Asia soon, Chief Minister M.K. Stalin said on Thursday.

Pointing out that the State was already contributing over 10% to the Indian IT sector, Mr. Stalin, in a video message during the Umagine Chennai 2023 event, said the State government was going to establish the Tamil Nadu Tech City (TN Tech City) in Chennai, Coimbatore and Hosur.

Minister for Information Technology and Digital Services T. Mano Thangaraj said: “We have one tech city coming up on 150 acres in the IT corridor of Chennai, the second on 500 acres in Hosur and the third in Coimbatore. We are identifying the land in Coimbatore. An announcement will be made shortly.”

Suchitra K. Ella, Immediate Past Chairperson, CII Southern Region and Co-Founder & Managing Director of Bharat Biotech International Ltd, spoke about the Global Capability Centres (GCC) in Tamil Nadu. “Tamil Nadu has around 150 GCCs and Chennai has a 10% market share with the potential to reach 12-15% by 2025. Chennai has positioned itself to be the ideal destination for global companies looking to set up their capability centres,” she said.

The Tamil Nadu government should impart skills in schools and colleges on AI and Machine Learning to make students passing out from colleges 100% employable, she said.

Hon. Stephen Dawson MLC, Minister for Emergency Services, Minister for Innovation and the Digital Economy, Minister for Medical Research, and Minister for Volunteering, Government of Western Australia, said the collaboration between Western Australia and India was reflected in the recent memorandum of understanding between Curtin University, the Tamil Nadu Technology Hub (iTNT) and the Western Australia Data Science Hub.

“The aim of the MOU is to generate mutually beneficial defined collaboration for the development of common goals for ecosystems in Tamil Nadu and Western Australia,” he said, adding: “As the world seeks to de-carbonise, Western Australia is uniquely placed to work with partners, including in India, on this transition. Renowned for our mining sector, we have an abundance of all the minerals needed to create a rechargeable battery. We are blessed with consistent and low-cost renewable energy for producing green hydrogen at scale, and our industries are leading the way to position the State at the forefront of a clean, diverse, inclusive and responsible global economy.”

Umagine Chennai 2023, which is happening at the Chennai Trade Centre, will conclude on March 25.