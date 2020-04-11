T.N. to await PM’s decision on extension

The Tamil Nadu Cabinet, which met on Saturday, decided to await and abide by the decision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the issue of extension of lockdown.

Briefing the media, Chief Secretary K. Shanmugam said that the Cabinet felt that the full effect of lockdown would not be realised by any one State deciding on an extension. As Mr. Modi would be taking a decision on the issue shortly, the Cabinet decided that it would accept any decision he took.

Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami, according to Mr. Shanmugam, apprised the Cabinet on the discussion that he had with the PM earlier. During the video-conference, Mr. Palaniswami requested the Centre to extend the lockdown by at least two weeks, on the basis of inputs from experts.