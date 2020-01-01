Tamil Nadu to assess micro-plastic pollution levels

The Tamil Nadu government is set to undertake a study to assess the pollution caused by micro-plastics in coastal areas, estuaries and lakes.

The results of the proposed study would help collect baseline data on the status of micro-plastics in these areas. Based on the findings, appropriate remedial and management actions would also be considered by the government.

The study will be undertaken by the Environment Management Agency of Tamil Nadu through the Suganthi Devadason Marine Research Institute in Thoothukudi for three years, between 2019-20 and 2021-22, at a cost of ₹81.20 lakh.

The institute has already furnished a detailed project proposal for the study. Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board will fund the study.

The occurrence of micro-plastics in the environment is considered a global issue with environmental, economic and health implications.

Plastic is often the dominant pollutant in aquatic environments. Micro-plastics can also alter the physical conditions of marine habitats, according to a senior official in the Environment Department.

In a letter to government, the official explained that on sandy beaches, micro-plastics can affect the permeability and temperature of sediments when they settle on the matrix, with consequential effect on fauna which are temperature-sensitive.