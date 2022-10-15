T.N. to amend Aerospace Defence Industrial Policy to offer more incentives

Dennis S. Jesudasan CHENNAI
October 15, 2022 00:20 IST

Three years after it released the Aerospace Defence Industrial Policy, the Tamil Nadu government has decided to amend it to include fresh provisions to offer incentives to industries.

The amendments to the policy originally released during the Global Investors Meet 2019 are aimed at encouraging more players to be part of the Tamil Nadu Defence Industrial Corridor. Tamil Nadu Industrial Development Corporation (TIDCO) is already exploring various facilities relating to defence in various parts across the State.

A meeting of the Council of Ministers chaired by Chief Minister M.K. Stalin in the Secretariat on Friday evening gave its approval for the proposed amendments.

The policy was aimed at making Tamil Nadu a preferred hub for aerospace and defence industries in the country in engineering, design, manufacturing and allied activities. The Cabinet meeting was held ahead of the next session of the State Legislative Assembly scheduled to commence on October 17.

