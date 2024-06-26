T.N. to allow regulated culling of wild boars in fields close to forest areas

The Tamil Nadu government has decided to allow culling of wild boars that cause distress to farmers in farmland close to forest areas.

Minister for Forests M. Mathiventhan said in the Assembly on Friday that the decision was taken based on a report by the Farmers’ Conflict Resolution Committee, which was constituted to study the impact of raids by elephants and wild pigs on agricultural crops. The committee comprises representatives from the Departments of Forest, Revenue, Agriculture, and Horticulture, scientific experts, and wildlife enthusiasts.

During the debate on the demand for grants for his department, the Minister said that the areas adjacent to reserve forests would be divided into three zones — Zone A (within one kilometre from forest limits); Zone B (one to five kilometres); and Zone C (beyond five kilometres). Shooting of wild pigs will not be allowed within five kilometres from the reserve forest, he added.

The Committee, in December 2023, visited Kerala to assess their wild boar culling practices. While farmers from districts such as Krishnagiri, Dharmapuri, Salem, Tiruppur, Coimbatore, Erode, and Dindigul have been requesting the State government to allow culling of wild boars, experts have highlighted the role of the animal in the ecosystem and expressed concerns about indiscriminate killing.

Mr. Mathiventhan said the shooting must adhere to a scientific approach and take into account the intensity of conflict and the frequency of incidents on farmland, located outside Zone C.

The killing will be carried out after approval from a local three-member checking body comprising a forester or forest guard, the Village Administrative Officer, and the ward member. It has to be done in the presence of the three members, he added.

