T.N. to add impetus to vaccination drive

Worrk in progress: DGP J.K. Tripathy, Revenue Secretary Atulya Misra, Commissioner of Revenue Administration K. Phanindra Reddy, Health Secretary J. Radhakrishnan and Public Secretary P. Senthil Kumar at the virtual meeting with the PM on Wednesday.

CHENNAI

18 March 2021 01:54 IST

Private hospitals to be included in good measure

With Prime Minister Narendra Modi advising the States to focus on COVID-19 prevention strategies, Tamil Nadu is set to add impetus to the ongoing vaccination drive across the State, especially to target groups identified as vulnerable to the pandemic. Private hospitals are to be included in good measure.

During a virtual meeting chaired by Mr. Modi, in which Chief Secretary Rajeev Ranjan and senior officials of the State government participated, the need for adding impetus to the vaccination drive to the target group was deliberated upon. Though the drive is already on, the target groups have not been covered 100% and it was discussed to complete the drive at the earliest, an official said.

Besides the vaccination drive, the need for clearly demarcating the micro containment areas and maintaining strict vigil on them was also discussed, another official told The Hindu. Though there was no need for panic, there was no time for complacency, he said.

Emphasis on testing

“The emphasis on testing, tracking and treatment was discussed. We need to ensure that private hospitals also participate in good measure in the vaccination drive. We have to ensure COVID-appropriate behaviour," he added.

In a statement on Tuesday, Mr. Ranjan had instructed officials to strictly implement the COVID-19 precautionary measures and various Standard Operating Procedures issued by the State government. He underlined that the spread of COVID-19 in Tamil Nadu was increasing by 1.2% in some parts of the State, and it was even over 2% in Chennai and Coimbatore districts.

Director-General of Police J.K. Tripathy, Revenue Secretary Atulya Misra, Commissioner of Revenue Administration K. Phanindra Reddy, Health Secretary J. Radhakrishnan and Public Secretary P. Senthil Kumar were also present in the virtual meeting with the PM on Wednesday.