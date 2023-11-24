T.N. to acquire 3,774.01 acre of patta lands for Parandur airport

November 24, 2023 10:06 pm | Updated 10:07 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Tamil Nadu government has accorded administrative sanction for the acquisition of 3,774.01 acre of patta lands in Parandur-A and 19 other villages of Kancheepuram district, towards the formation of greenfield airport. A total of 5,746.18 acre is required for the project — 3,774.01 acre are patta lands and the remaining are government lands.

The development comes amid continuing opposition from a cross-section of local inhabitants who fear displacement.

These lands are to be acquired under the provisions of the Tamil Nadu Acquisition of Land for Industrial Purposes Act, 1997 or through private negotiations, the monetary compensation for the land would be based on the Right to Fair Compensation and Transparency in Land Acquisition, Rehabilitation and Resettlement Act, 2013. The project site is nearer to the upcoming Chennai-Bengaluru Expressway.

In a Government Order (G.O.) dated October 31, the State government also accorded administrative sanction for the alienation of 1,917.17 acre of government lands. The creation of over 300 temporary posts for the land acquisition works for two years indicated that the process is expected to take at least that many years. “In this proposal, an extent of 1,085.62.33 hectares of wetlands (nanjai) are covered under acquisition for which inevitability certificates have been issued by the Revenue Divisional Officers of Sriperumbudur and Kancheepuram”.

The compensation, rehabilitation and resettlement for the project-affected families would be in line with the Right to Fair Compensation and Transparency in Land Acquisition, Rehabilitation and Resettlement Act, 2013. The State government has also sanctioned a rehabilitation and resettlement package, which includes provision of housing units, choice of annuity of employment, subsistence grant for displaced families, transport cost for displaced families, cattle shed/petty shop cost, a one-time grant to artisan and small traders, one-time resettlement allowance and stamp duty and registration fee.

As for the environment factors and mitigation with respect to waterbodies and watershed management in the project area, a G.O. issued by the Industries, Investment Promotion and Commerce Department said that “action will be taken as per the prevailing laws in force based on the recommendation of HLC and it will be ensured that the additional storage capacity created is higher than the storage capacity affected due to the project.”

The lands to be acquired from private parties and alienated from government departments are located in Parandur-A, Parandur-B, Thandalam, Podavur, Thodur, Nelvoy, Valathur, Madapuram, Sekkangulam, Attuputhur, Kuthirambakkam of Kancheepuram taluk and Siruvallur, Karai, Akkamapuram, Edayarpakkam, Ekanapuram, Gunagarambakkam, Mahadevimangalam, Singlibadi and Maduramangalam of Sriperumbudur taluk.

NGO raises objection

Poovulagin Nanbargal, a non-governmental organisation working on environment protection, has opposed the project, as it pointed out that 2,682.62 acre of land to be acquired/alienated are wetlands and hence would lead to flooding. Poovulagin Nanbargal also pointed out that the project area has not been classified as industrial area as per the Tamil Nadu Town and Country Planning Act, 1971.

“The G.O. shows that only economic factors have been given significance over the selection of land for the project and the environment factors have been side-lined,” the NGO said.