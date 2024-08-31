ADVERTISEMENT

T.N. Minister rejects Ramadoss’ criticism over procurement of Pongal sarees from power looms

Updated - August 31, 2024 02:19 pm IST

Published - August 31, 2024 02:12 pm IST - CHENNAI

Mr. Gandhi was referring to PMK founder S. Ramadoss’ criticism that handlooms and pedal-looms were adversely affected by the government’s decision to procure Pongal sarees exclusively from power looms

The Hindu Bureau

File photo of Tamil Nadu Minister for Handlooms and Textiles R. Gandhi | Photo Credit: M. Periasamy

Tamil Nadu Minister for Textiles R. Gandhi on Friday (August 30, 2024) said the government was taking various measures for the welfare of handlooms and pedal-looms in the State.

In a statement, Mr. Gandhi referred to Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK) founder S. Ramadoss’ criticism that handlooms and pedal-looms in the State were adversely affected by the government’s decision to procure sarees and dhotis exclusively from power looms for their distribution for the Pongal festival 2025.

Listing out the various measures taken by the State for their welfare, Mr. Gandhi said the government has directed for the procurement of materials from handlooms and pedal-looms for their distribution to beneficiaries of the old-age pension scheme.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Related Topics

Tamil Nadu / Pongal

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US