GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

T.N. Minister rejects Ramadoss’ criticism over procurement of Pongal sarees from power looms

Mr. Gandhi was referring to PMK founder S. Ramadoss’ criticism that handlooms and pedal-looms were adversely affected by the government’s decision to procure Pongal sarees exclusively from power looms

Updated - August 31, 2024 02:19 pm IST

Published - August 31, 2024 02:12 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
File photo of Tamil Nadu Minister for Handlooms and Textiles R. Gandhi

File photo of Tamil Nadu Minister for Handlooms and Textiles R. Gandhi | Photo Credit: M. Periasamy

Tamil Nadu Minister for Textiles R. Gandhi on Friday (August 30, 2024) said the government was taking various measures for the welfare of handlooms and pedal-looms in the State.

In a statement, Mr. Gandhi referred to Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK) founder S. Ramadoss’ criticism that handlooms and pedal-looms in the State were adversely affected by the government’s decision to procure sarees and dhotis exclusively from power looms for their distribution for the Pongal festival 2025.

Listing out the various measures taken by the State for their welfare, Mr. Gandhi said the government has directed for the procurement of materials from handlooms and pedal-looms for their distribution to beneficiaries of the old-age pension scheme.

Related Topics

Tamil Nadu / Pongal

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.