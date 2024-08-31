Tamil Nadu Minister for Textiles R. Gandhi on Friday (August 30, 2024) said the government was taking various measures for the welfare of handlooms and pedal-looms in the State.

In a statement, Mr. Gandhi referred to Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK) founder S. Ramadoss’ criticism that handlooms and pedal-looms in the State were adversely affected by the government’s decision to procure sarees and dhotis exclusively from power looms for their distribution for the Pongal festival 2025.

Listing out the various measures taken by the State for their welfare, Mr. Gandhi said the government has directed for the procurement of materials from handlooms and pedal-looms for their distribution to beneficiaries of the old-age pension scheme.