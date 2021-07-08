TN textbooks to replace ‘Central Government’ with ‘Union Government’, says Dindigul Leoni

The chairperson of the Tamil Nadu Textbook and Educational Services Corporation said the term ‘Union Government’ was being used by many people now; the term would be replaced during a re-print for the next academic year

Dindigul I. Leoni, who has taken over as the chairperson of the Tamil Nadu Textbook and Educational Services Corporation said on Thursday, that the term ‘Central Government’ would be replaced with ‘Union Government’ in the school textbooks printed by Corporation.

“The term ‘Union Government’ is being used well by many people now, and when books are re-printed for the next academic year, we will replace the term ‘Central Government’ with ‘Union Government’ in the necessary chapters and books,” he said. Textbooks for students of classes 1 to 12 studying in State Board schools are printed by the Corporation in both Tamil and English.

Speaking to reporters, Mr. Leoni thanked Chief Minister M.K. Stalin for the opportunity to head the Textbook Services Corporation and said that he was ready to bring in innovative ideas.

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin had recently spoken in the Tamil Nadu Assembly about the usage of the term ‘Union Government’ by the DMK and had said that they had used it in the past, and would continue to use it.