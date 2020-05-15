Tamil Nadu taking steps to woo foreign investment, says CM

CHENNAI

15 May 2020 23:54 IST

Team comprising govt. officials, foreign associates formed

Chief Minister Edappadi.K. Palaniswami said the State government had formed a team to attract investments from countries that want to shift their business to India.

Addressing a session on ‘Reviving Tamil Nadu's Economy, Strengthening Investments, Reforms and Stimulus’ at a webinar organised by the Chennai International Centre, the Chief Minister said, “Due to the present situation worldwide, some countries have shown interest to shift their business to countries, including India. To attract these companies, Tamil Nadu has formed a team consisting of government officials, associates from Singapore, Japan, Korea, America and Taiwan.”

He pointed out that over 1,500 firms in the State were involved in manufacturing products for COVID-19 treatment and care, and special incentives were being given to them.

Mr. Palaniswami said that the government would provide any kind of support to push industrial growth in the State.

Venu Srinivasan, chairman, TVS Motor Company, said that more infrastructure facilities must be created.

Townships must be created in places such as Coimbatore and between Tiruchi and Madurai to attract more companies, he said.

B. Santhanam, chairman and managing director, Saint-Gobain India, said reviving MSMEs in Tamil Nadu should be the top priority. Tamil Nadu had always welcomed people from other States and they had contributed to the State’s growth, he pointed out.

K. Hari Thiagarajan, executive director, Thiagarajar Mills Pvt Ltd., suggested that the State must create a comprehensive database of migrant workers, especially in the textile sector.

Mr. Thiagarajan asked for more allocation for skilling workers.

Tamil Nadu Chief Secretary K. Shanmugam said proper precautions had been taken in firms which commenced operations.

"We have ensured that production is streamlined with proper social distancing," he said.