TN tables Bill to empower govt to appoint VC of veterinary varsity

April 20, 2023 11:03 pm | Updated 11:03 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

The DMK government on Thursday tabled a Bill in the Assembly that sought to empower the State to appoint Vice-Chancellor (V-C) to Tamil Nadu Veterinary and Animal Sciences University.

Hitherto, Chancellor (ex-officio held by the Governor) held the authority to appoint V-Cs. The AIADMK opposed the Bill in the introductory stage. Recently, another Bill with a similar intent tabled by Minister for Fisheries, Fishermen Welfare and Animal Husbandry Anitha R. Radhakrishnan cited the State university laws in Gujarat, Telangana and Karnataka that reportedly empowered the State governments to appoint the V-Cs. It sought to replace the powers of the Chancellor with that of the government over selection and removal of V-Cs.

Similar Bills to appoint V-Cs for other universities are pending the Governor’s assent.

