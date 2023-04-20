HamberMenu
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

TN tables Bill to empower govt to appoint VC of veterinary varsity

April 20, 2023 11:03 pm | Updated 11:03 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

The DMK government on Thursday tabled a Bill in the Assembly that sought to empower the State to appoint Vice-Chancellor (V-C) to Tamil Nadu Veterinary and Animal Sciences University.

Hitherto, Chancellor (ex-officio held by the Governor) held the authority to appoint V-Cs. The AIADMK opposed the Bill in the introductory stage. Recently, another Bill with a similar intent tabled by Minister for Fisheries, Fishermen Welfare and Animal Husbandry Anitha R. Radhakrishnan cited the State university laws in Gujarat, Telangana and Karnataka that reportedly empowered the State governments to appoint the V-Cs. It sought to replace the powers of the Chancellor with that of the government over selection and removal of V-Cs.

Similar Bills to appoint V-Cs for other universities are pending the Governor’s assent.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.