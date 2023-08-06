T.N. students must become important citizens of knowledge society: Murmu

August 06, 2023 11:56 pm | Updated 11:56 pm IST - Chennai

President Droupadi Murmu on Sunday said that by taking pride in the immensely rich cultural heritage that they have, the young students of Tamil Nadu should become important citizens of the global knowledge society of the 21stCentury.

Delivering the 165th convocation address of the University of Madras at the Vivekananda Auditorium at Anna University here, she said that Tamil Nadu had been a cradle of civilisation and culture and the rich tradition of Sangam literature was a precious heritage of India. “The great wisdom preserved in Tirukkural has been guiding all of us for centuries. The great Bhakti tradition of poetry started in Tamil Nadu and it was taken to the north by the wandering saints. The temple architecture of Tamil Nadu, the statues and sculptures are a tribute to human excellence,” she said.

Noting that 50% of the 1,85,000 students at the university and its affiliated colleges and 70% of the 105 students who received medals were girls, Ms. Murmu said that the university was a shining example of gender equality. “By investing in the education of girls, we are investing in our nation’s progress. Educated women can make greater contributions to economy, provide leadership in various sectors and leave a positive impact on society,“ she added.

She noted that some of her predecessors — Dr. S. Radhakrishnan, Shri V.V. Giri, Shri Neelam Sanjiva Reddy, Shri R. Venkataraman, Shri K.R. Narayanan and Dr A.P.J. Abdul Kalam — were the students of the university, besides the first and last Governor-General of free India Rajaji and two Nobel Laureates C.V. Raman and S. Chandrasekar.

Throughout its journey, the university has adhered to providing high standards of academics and an environment that fosters intellectual curiosity and critical thinking, she said, appealing to the alumni to “play a significant role in its growth as a global centre of excellence and mentor young students”. The university should also reach out to the alumni and seek their cooperation for the betterment of the institution, she added.

Governor’s speech

Tamil Nadu Governor R.N. Ravi, who peppered his speech with Tamil, urged graduating students to remember that they were products of the Madras University that had produced many great men and women of science, literature, philosophy and art. “You are fortunate to be graduating when our country is experiencing a comprehensive transformation. Unlike the previous years, India is not looked down on as a poor developing country. Today, the world looks at us to find solutions to problems and for leadership. Our country is the fastest growing economy in the world,” he said.