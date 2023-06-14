ADVERTISEMENT

T.N. students have accepted NEET, says Annamalai

June 14, 2023 11:48 pm | Updated 11:48 pm IST - CHENNAI

He pointed out that four out of top 10 and six out of top 50 students in the NEET rankings announced on Tuesday were from the State

The Hindu Bureau

BJP State president K. Annamalai on Wednesday said the high ranks secured by students from Tamil Nadu was an indication that they had accepted the National Eligibility-cum Entrance Test (NEET).

He pointed out that four out of top 10 and six out of top 50 students in the NEET rankings announced on Tuesday were from the State. He said the percentage of Tamil Nadu students clearing the NEET exam has also increased over the years.

According to him, more students from economically poorer backgrounds were now performing well in NEET. When asked about the percentage of government school students clearing the exam, he said the Tamil Nadu government should put all such data, including the data on how many are reappearing for NEET, in the public domain so that there could be a fair debate.

Mr. Annamalai congratulated Prabanjan J., the Tamil Nadu student who secured full marks in NEET, and appealed to him to serve in Tamil Nadu after he became a doctor.

