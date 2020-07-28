T.N. students get option to write university semester exams

CHENNAI

28 July 2020 03:31 IST

Exams cancelled; those not satisfied with internal assessment can opt to write, says goverment

Though semester exams have been cancelled for all but final year students in arts and science, engineering and MCA courses in Tamil Nadu this year due to COVID-19, students have been given the option of writing the exam, if they are not satisfied with the internal assessment.

Following the recent announcement by the Chief Minister, the Higher Education Department has issued a Government Order (G.O.) cancelling the semester exams for all but final year students in the various degree and diploma programmes in the State-run universities under its purview.

The students will now be assessed based on their performance in the previous year. However, the G.O. has also given the option to students to appear for the exams if they are not satisfied with the mode of assessment it has arrived at.

According to the 11-member committee that was constituted under the chairmanship of Higher Education Secretary Apoorva, the decision on assessment and non-conduct of exam was based on the guidelines provided by the University Grants Commission and the All India Council for Technical Education.

Students in undergraduate programmes in the first and second year in arts and science colleges and polytechnic courses; those in the first, second and third year of engineering programmes; and the first year students of two-year postgraduate programmes and the first and second year students of three-year PG programmes will not have to take exams this semester.

Assessment methodology

The assessment for the semester will be based on students’ performance in the previous semester and the internal assessment marks obtained in the just concluded semester.

The assessment will include 30% of the scores obtained in the external examination of the previous semester and 70% of the scores obtained in the internal assessment in the just concluded semester. This will apply for core subjects (main subjects) and languages. For ancillaries and allied subjects, the assessment will be totally based on internal assessment.

If practical examinations had not been conducted, then the weekly assessment of the students’ record notebooks would be used for assessment. Students who have arrears from the previous semesters will have to take the exams at a later date.

Distance education

The same method will be used for assessment of students in distance education programmes. In case of courses where there is no internal assessment all students will be awarded minimum pass marks, the department said.

Candidates who are not satisfied with the assessment method will be given the option of taking the exams whenever they are conducted. If candidates get very low marks they would be given grace marks to enable them pass the exams, keeping in mind the extraordinary situation.

On July 23, the Chief Minister had announced that he had written to the Ministry of Human Resource Development explaining the situation in the State and had sought permission to not hold exams for the final year semester students as well. The MHRD response is awaited.