ADVERTISEMENT

T.N. student’s death: Stalin announces ₹3 lakh solatium, writes to Jharkhand CM

November 04, 2023 10:17 pm | Updated 10:17 pm IST - CHENNAI

The mortal remains of the student was brought to Velagoundampatti village in Namakkal district, and cremated on Monday morning

The Hindu Bureau

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Saturday announced a solatium of ₹3 lakh to the bereaved family of M. Madan Kumar, a student at the Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences in Jharkhand, who was found dead with burn injuries near a hostel building at the institute on Thursday.

In a statement, Mr. Stalin said he has also written a letter to Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren to urge him for a proper investigation and swift measures to get justice for the student’s death.

The mortal remains of the student was brought to Velagoundampatti village in Namakkal district, his native, and was cremated on Monday morning. Minister for Forests M. Mathiventhan and Namakkal Collector S. Uma paid their respects.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

Tamil Nadu

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US