T.N. student’s death: Stalin announces ₹3 lakh solatium, writes to Jharkhand CM

November 04, 2023 10:17 pm | Updated 10:17 pm IST - CHENNAI

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Saturday announced a solatium of ₹3 lakh to the bereaved family of M. Madan Kumar, a student at the Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences in Jharkhand, who was found dead with burn injuries near a hostel building at the institute on Thursday.

In a statement, Mr. Stalin said he has also written a letter to Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren to urge him for a proper investigation and swift measures to get justice for the student’s death.

The mortal remains of the student was brought to Velagoundampatti village in Namakkal district, his native, and was cremated on Monday morning. Minister for Forests M. Mathiventhan and Namakkal Collector S. Uma paid their respects.