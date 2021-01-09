TN steps up vigil after avian influenza outbreak in Kerala

CHENNAI

09 January 2021 16:22 IST

The Department of Animal Husbandry (DAH) in Tamil Nadu, in coordination with other departments, has stepped up vigil to prevent the spread of avian influenza from Kerala to Tamil Nadu.

Following the outbreak in Kerala, six districts -- Tiruppur, Coimbatore, The Nilgris, Theni, Tenkasi and Kanniyakumari -- that share borders with Kerala have been put on high alert.

A release by the DAH said that 26 temporary interstate border check-posts have been set up to prevent the entry of chickens, ducks, turkeys, quail, eggs, poultry feed, and poultry manure from Kerala. A total of 1,061 rapid response teams have been formed. Poultry farms are strictly being monitored to prevent the sale of poultry originating from Kerala.

The National Egg Coordination Committee and the Tamil Nadu Poultry Farmers’ Association have been roped in to ensure no procurement from Kerala, and strict adherence to biosecurity measures in poultry farms. Any large-scale mortality of poultry in any farms must be brought to the immediate notice of the nearest veterinary institution, the release said.

The Environment and Forests department has also been asked to report any outbreak or deaths among migratory birds.

Appealing to the public to not panic as the possibility of the avian influenza spreading to humans was low, the statement said that consumption of well-cooked and hygienic poultry meat and eggs was safe.

A 24/7 control room has been set up at the Veterinary Polyclinic in Coimbatore that can be reached at 0422-2397614 / 9445032504