TN State Science Council applies for GI tag to Udangudi jaggery

The Tamil Nadu State Council for Science and Technology and the Department of Biotechnology, Mother Teresa Women’s University, Kodaikanal, have applied for geographical indication (GI) tag for Udangudi panangarupatti.
Udangudi panangarupatti is a type of jaggery produced from palmyrah palm at Udangudi in Thiruchendur region. “The field works have been completed by Mother Teresa Women’s University, Tirunelveli District Palmyrah Products Co-operative Federation, Tuticorin and the Council. The application was verified at the Council and submitted at Intellectual Property Office, Guindy on June 16,” said TNSCST member secretary R. Srinivasan.
The GI tag for Udangudi Panangarupatti would weed out duplicates and would upgrade the livelihood of the dependant people, he said.
A geographical indication (GI) is a sign used on products that have a specific geographical origin and possess qualities or a reputation that are due to that origin. In order to function as a GI, a sign must identify a product as originating in a given place.
Last year, the Council and the University had obtained GI for Kodaikanal Malai Poondu (a variety of garlic grown in Kodaikanal region). "This has remarkably improved the livelihood of tribal people in Kodaikanal," Mr. Srinivasan said.
