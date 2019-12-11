Tamil Nadu

TN State Election Commission holds meeting to review arrangements made for local body polls

State Election Commissioner R. Palaniswamy discussed various issues, including implementation of the Model Code of Conduct, surveillance with squads and appointing of officers in-charge.

The Tamil Nadu State Election Commissioner R. Palaniswamy chaired a meeting through video-conference to review arrangements being made for the rural local body polls scheduled on December 27 and 30.

In his virtual meeting with District Collectors of the 27 poll-bound districts, Mr. Palaniswamy discussed various issues, including implementation of the Model Code of Conduct, surveillance with squads and appointing of officers in-charge. Framing day-to-day activities until the elections, holding of all-party meetings, training for election officials, selection of firms for printing ballot sheets, and other issues were also discussed.

Mr. Palaniswamy instructed officials on the steps to be taken for boosting security in vulnerable booths, setting up of counting centres and monitoring of expenditure of candidates, among other aspects.

Except for nine districts, including the newly-constituted districts, rural local bodies in 27 districts are going for two-phase polls on December 27 and 30.

