T.N. State Board syllabus is on a par with CBSE’s, says School Education Minister

School Education Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi on Monday (September 2, 2024) countered Governor R.N. Ravi’s observation that the State Board syllabus was “uncompetitive”, saying it was on a par with that of the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) syllabus. Mr. Ravi, while speaking at an event in Chennai on Sunday, had said the State Board school syllabus was uncompetitive and below par and urged students to look beyond it.

Speaking to reporters in Tiruchi on Monday, Mr. Mahesh responded that his inspection of libraries revealed that students preparing for competitive exams preferred State Board textbooks (Classes VI-XII).

“Many students rely on State Board textbooks for the Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission exam and other competitive exams. Our syllabus is designed to make students feel confident, not inferior, about studying at State Board schools. I am proud to say we are on a par with the CBSE syllabus,” he said.

When asked about signing a memorandum of understanding (MoU) for the Pradhan Mantri Schools for Rising India (PM-SHRI) scheme, Mr. Mahesh said the Chief Secretary had written a letter to the Centre seeking funds for the Samagra Shiksha Abhiyan (SSA). But, the Centre is pushing for the PM-SHRI scheme.

“Introducing a new curriculum through the PM-SHRI scheme cannot be accepted. A committee will be formed, and we will decide on signing the MoU based on their recommendations. We won’t compromise on our policies for funds,” he said.

“We have not agreed to sign the MoU for the PM-SHRI scheme as mentioned in the letter written by Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan. We have only said a committee would be constituted to consider the issue. The Chief Secretary’s letter is the proof,” Mr. Mahesh added.

Former V-C joins issue

Former Vice-Chancellor (V-C) of Anna University E. Balagurusamy termed Mr. Ravi’s remark “really unfortunate” and “absolutely wrong”. In a statement on Monday, he said the Governor had “made a wild statement” about the State Board syllabus.

“Today’s problem is not the syllabus but the quality of teaching and infrastructure available at government schools. A lack of commitment and indifferent attitude of a majority of teachers in these schools have primarily contributed to the poor quality of school education in the State. The government must address these issues immediately,” he said.

“The State Board syllabus was thoroughly revised and upgraded to the level of the CBSE syllabus during 2017-18 under the leadership of K.A. Sengottaiyan, the then minster for School Education,” Mr. Balagurusamy said. Stating that excellent textbooks were also developed, he added that he was one of the members of the high-level committee that was in charge of the work.