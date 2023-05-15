HamberMenu
T.N. State board Classes 10, 11 exam results to be declared on May 19

Students will be sent an SMS with their results to their registered mobile numbers; they can also log on to government websites or visit their schools to collect their results

May 15, 2023 04:43 pm | Updated 04:55 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
Representational image. File

Representational image. File | Photo Credit: M. Govarthan

The Directorate of Government Examinations, Tamil Nadu has announced that the Class X and XI board exam results for students from State Board schools, will be declared on Friday, May 19.  

The Class X exam results will be declared at 10 a.m., and the Class XI results will be declared at 2 p.m. Students can log onto www.tnresults.nic.in or www.dge.tn.gov.in to access the results. They will also be sent the results via SMS to the mobile numbers they have registered with, at their schools.

Candidates will also be able to access their results at the National Informatics Centres at the District Collectorates, or at government libraries. Students can also visit the schools they studied at, and get their results. 

The Class 12 board exam results were declared on May 8.

