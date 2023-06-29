T.N. State award recipients are excluded from Dream House Scheme: Panneerselvam

June 29, 2023 04:37 pm | Updated 04:37 pm IST - CHENNAI

The AIADMK’s former coordinator, O. Panneerselvam, said on Thursday, June 29, 2023 that recipients of the State government awards, such as the Bharathiar Award, the Bharatidasan Award and the Kamarajar Award, had been excluded from the ambit of the Dream House Scheme (Kanavu iIlam thittam) meant for Tamil scholars.

In a statement, he said recipients of Sahitya Akademi awards or Kalaignar M. Karunanidhi Classical Tamil Award or the awards from the Central Institute of Classical Tamil in Chennai would alone be eligible for the scheme.

So, only a section of persons, “that too, pro-DMK Tamil scholars,” would be able to benefit from the scheme. “This is not only unfortunate but also one-sided,” the former Chief Minister said, urging Chief Minister M.K. Stalin to widen the scope of the scheme to benefit State government awardees too.

Referring to the reported suicide of a jewellery shop owner-cum-pawn broker, Rajasekar in Pattukottai, AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami said in a statement that Rajasekar had died of police harassment. His family should be paid a compensation of ₹50 lakh and action taken against the guilty.

(Assistance for overcoming suicidal thoughts is available on State’s health helpline 104, Tele-MANAS 14416 and Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050)

