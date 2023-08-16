T.N. State Agricultural Marketing Board seeks GI tags for unique agricultural commodities

August 16, 2023 09:23 pm | Updated 09:23 pm IST - CHENNAI

In the last few months, the Tamil Nadu State Agricultural Marketing Board has been filing several applications seeking Geographical Indications (GI) tag for agricultural commodities which are unique to the State.

On Wednesday, applications were filed for Sivagangai Karuppu Kavuni Rice, Sattur Vellari (cucumber), Tindivanam Panipayaru and Jawadhu Hills Samai. These applications were facilitated by NABARD Madurai Agribusiness Incubation Forum.

While presenting Tamil Nadu’s Agriculture budget for 2023-2024, M.R.K.Panneerselvam, Minister for Agriculture and Farmers Welfare, mentioned: “There are a number of such agricultural commodities which are unique in Tamil Nadu. The production of such produce differs from district to district. The value of such unique commodities would increase, if we secure Geographical Indication tags and popularise in the global market.”

IPR Attorney P.Sanjai Gandhi who filed these applications mentioned that more products would come up seeking GI tags. Last week Mr.Gandhi had filed applications seeking GI tag for Madurai Sengarumbu, Peravurani Coconut and Mulanur Kuttaimurungai. Earlier this week, he filed an application seeking a GI tag for the Veeramangudi Achu Vellam (Jaggery) and Andarkulam Kathiri.

Giving details about the four products for which he had filed an application on Wednesday, Mr.Gandhi said that the Karuppu Kavuni is a traditional rice variety of Tamil Nadu known for its nutritive properties and it is considered to be the best antioxidant, anti-arthritic and anti-diabetic among other rice varieties. In recent years, there has been an incredible surge in demand for the rice. This is cultivated in Karaikudi, Tirupattur and Devakottai taluks in Sivagangai.

The Sattur Vellari is grown completely organically. The Sattur area in Virudhunagar boasts soil fertility that is exceptionally well-suited for cucumber cultivation, accompanied by good water retention capacity. The Tindivanam Panipayiru also known as moth bean (Vigna aconitifolia ) is believed to have originated in lndia and is cultivated in Tindivanam in Villupuram district. This crop is traditionally grown on less productive soils where many people with few resources depend on it for their livelihood.

The last product the Jawadhu Hills Samai, also known as Panicum sumatrense, is one of the most drought-resistant millet in India. Grown at altitudes up to 2,700 m above sea level, it has a wide pH range (7.6-8.3) and can tolerate salinity. Jawadhu Hills Samai contains about 12.5 percent protein, which is almost three times that of cereals.

