T.N. Stalin extends birthday wishes to Sachin Tendulkar on his turning 50

April 24, 2023 03:43 pm | Updated 03:43 pm IST - CHENNAI

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin extended his birthday greetings to legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar, who turned 50 on Monday. In a social media post, Mr. Stalin said: “Wishing a happy 50th birthday to the Master Blaster @sachin_rt. May you have happiness, peace, good health and keep inspiring millions of Indians to excel in their respective fields.” ADVERTISEMENT Related Topics Tamil Nadu / cricket

